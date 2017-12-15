Skid Row and The Quireboys set for Stonedeaf festival 2018

The Stonedeaf festival has confirmed that Skid Row will headline next year’s UK event.

It’ll take place at the Newark Showgrounds, Nottinghamshire, on August 25, 2018 – with organisers attempting to recapture the spirit of the original Monsters Of Rock festival.

Along with the Skid Row announcement, it’s also been confirmed that The Quireboys will also play on the Tommy Vance stage on the day.

They’ll join previously announced artists Anvil, The Graham Bonnet Band, Massive Wagons, Hand Of Dimes, Chrome Molly and Fallen Mafia. Between sets, DJ Hellhound will be on hand to play rock and metal tracks.

Organisers say: “We’re a group of veteran rockers who spent every year waiting for that one magical day in the calendar: Monsters Of Rock.

“We shared our stories and that evolved into a feeling of loss, that Monsters Of Rock no longer existed. What happened to buying a festival ticket that didn’t involve having to take out a second mortgage?

“Having one stage, half-a-dozen good bands, crashing out back at your tent and talking to your mates about the day? Then packing up and going back to the real world on Sunday?”

They add: “Our aim is to take a mix of established and up-and-coming British bands with that classic rock sound. If you miss this as much as we do, you’ll love Stonedeaf.”

Tickets for Stonedeaf 2018 are available through the official festival website.

