Sixx:AM confirm album no.3

Sixx:AM have confirmed their long-awaited third album will be released on October 6.

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Guns n’Roses’ DJ Ashba and frontman James Michael completed work months ago, but it’s had to wait for a gap in their collective schedules.

Sixx hasn’t yet revealed the title of the follow-up to 2011’s This Is Gonna Hurt, but he’s leaked the names of some tracks – Gotta Get It Right, Stars, Let It Haunt You, Hyperventilate and Relief. A video for the first song was shot in June.

He recently said: “I think fans are going to love this record, and I think new people will come in and be really surprised by it. Our first two records don’t sound the same, but there’s a sound with the band and I think we’re going to continue that tradition.”

Sixx is currently busy with Motley Crue’s farewell world tour. Guns n’Roses future plans aren’t certain although frontman Axl Rose recently shouted down retirement rumours. The band’s classic track Sweet Child O’Mine last month played a part in a hard-hitting road safety campaign.