The Sisters Of Mercy announce UK tour

The Sisters Of Mercy have announced a five-date October UK tour.

Andrew Eldritch and co will kick off the run of shows in Glasgow on October 12 and wrap up at London’s Roundhouse on the 18th

They haven’t released a studio album since 1990’s Vision Thing but issued compilations Some Girls Wander By Mistake and A Slight Case Of Overbombing in 1992 and 1993 respectively.

Although no new material has been announced, they’ve toured consistently over the years, including an appearance at last year’s Sonisphere and a selection of 30th anniversary dates in 2011.

Tickets go on sale via Kililive and See Tickets on Thursday (June 11).

Oct 12: Glasgow ABC

Oct 14: Leeds Beckett University

Oct 15: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 17: Manchester Ritz

Oct 18: London Roundhouse