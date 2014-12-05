No Charges Laid for Simon Collins

Simon Collins has confirmed the police investigation over his arrest on suspicion of drug offences has been closed.

The Sound Of Contact frontman, son of Genesis’ Phil Collins, was detained in Wiltshire in July in relation to the dealing of class A drugs.

In a statement to TeamRock, Collins says: “Being arrested was in itself a very confusing experience. To find myself implicated in something so serious has made the last few months extremely difficult, both personally and professionally.

“I am grateful to finally be able to tell you all that these claims were completely untrue, and I am pleased to confirm that the matter in relation to myself was closed by the police at the end of September. No charges were filed against me.

“I’d like to thank all of those close to me, my family, friends and all of my fans who have supported me throughout this difficult and stressful time.”

Collins adds: “I’d now simply like to get back to my life and concentrate on writing material for the new album.”