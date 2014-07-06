Collins arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Sound Of Contact frontman Simon Collins has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing, according to reports.

The frontman – who is the son of Genesis star Phil Collins – was arrested by Wiltshire Police on suspicion of supplying class A drugs, although he denies any wrongdoing.

He was also questioned over allegedly being in possession of class B drugs, the Daily Mail reports.

The 37-year-old was released on bail pending further inquiries.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police says: “A 37-year-old man from Devizes has been arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and for possession of a class B drug.”

Collins denies the charges, saying in a statement tonight: “I refute the allegations presented in the press today but due to the obvious legal implications at this time, I am unable to comment further.”

Update: Collins confirmed in December 2014 that investigating officers had closed their investigation and no charges had been levelled against him.