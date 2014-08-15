Nikki Sixx slams 'moronic' Gene Simmons

Nikki Sixx has slammed Gene Simmons over recent comments about depression and suicide.

Simmons said in a recent interview he has no sympathy for people with depression or suicidal thoughts – and also hit out at drug addicts and alcoholics. The Motley Crue bassist describes the Kiss man’s views as “moronic”.

On his Sixx Sense With Nikki Sixx radio show, the Crue man says: “It’s pretty moronic because he thinks everybody listens to him, that he is the god of thunder. He will tell you he is the greatest man on earth, and to be honest with you, I like Gene. But in this situation, I don’t like Gene. I don’t like Gene’s words, because there is a 20-year-old kid out there who is a Kiss fan and reads this and goes, ‘You know what? He’s right. I should just kill myself.’

“For people who are depressed, there is a way out. There are many, many ways out. And I don’t want people to listen to an interview from a rock star, who’s telling you the only way out is out. One in 10 Americans are affected by depression at one point in their life, so this is another thing to think about.

“They say all bad things will pass, so keep that in the back of your mind if you’re feeling depression, and don’t listen to people who don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Simmons made his latest controversial comments to SongFacts.com, saying: “I don’t get along with anybody who’s a drug addict and has a dark cloud over the head and sees themselves as a victim. Drug addicts and alcoholics say, ‘The world is a harsh place.’ My mother was in a concentration camp in Nazi Germany. I don’t want to hear fuck all about ‘the world is a harsh place’.

“For a putz 20-year-old kid to say, ‘I’m depressed. I live in Seattle.’ Fuck you, then kill yourself. I never understand, because I always call them on their bluff. I’m the guy who says ‘Jump’ when there’s a guy on top of a building who says, ‘That’s it, I can’t take it anymore. I’m going to jump.’ Are you kidding? Why are you announcing it. Shut the fuck up, have some dignity and jump.”

Simmons caused fury recently when he said poor people owe a debt to millionaires and he later added that he was “on side” with people who make racist comments in private.