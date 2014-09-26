Halford: Rock isn’t dead.. it’s never been stronger

Rob Halford disagrees with Gene Simmons’ argument that rock is dead – and he insists the genre has never been in better shape.

Kiss star Simmons recently claimed the industry offered no support for rising artists, while online piracy had devalued music. He said: “Rock did not die of old age. It was murdered.”

That led to responses from Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant, Poison drummer Rikki Rockett and Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider.

Now Halford tells Mitch Lafon: “I’ve heard that statement a number of times through the decades. I don’t think it is – I think it’s in incredible shape right now. Never been stronger.

“We’re surrounded constantly by new talent, and the enthusiasm keeps rock alive and strong. I think it’ll always be that way.”

The singer says he keeps watch on websites run from all round the world and detects “strength and power” in the movement. He continues: “It’s different now in terms of the way the industry side works. The internet created a change of perspective. It affected everybody. What I’m saying is, rock isn’t dead – it’s alive, it’s thriving and it’s exciting.”

Halford once believed otherwise, telling Metal Edge in 1997: “Metal is dead and I’m done with it.” He later recanted the statement, branding it “completely stupid” and “ridiculous.”

Judas Priest kick off a US tour in October, supporting Redeemer Of Souls – their first album without guitarist KK Downing.