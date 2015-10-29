Sikth sign deal for Opacities

Sikth have signed a deal with Peaceville Records for their upcoming mini-album Opacities.

The six-track is due out on December 4 and marks the band’s first material since 2006’s Death Of A Dead Day.

Guitarist Dan Weller says: “It’s more thoughtful, heavier, more refined. A lot of heart and soul went into the making of it – this record is for our fans who’ve been so loyal.”

Mainman Mikee Goodman recently explained the concept behind Dan Mumford’s cover art.

He said: “The concept of Opacities comes from the layers we see beneath the surface – the undertone of the city. It can relate to anything though whether it be humans or whatever. It’s also inspired by the hypocrisy in modern culture.”

They’ll tour the UK in December to support the release.

Sikth feature in the latest issue of Prog, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.