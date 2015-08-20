Sikth title mini-album Opacities

Sikth have revealed that their upcoming mini-album will be titled Opacities.

The six-track is scheduled for a November release – and they’ve unveiled the cover art which was designed by Dan Mumford. View it below.

Mainman Mikee Goodman says: “I really love what Dan has done here. There is a clear divide under the cityscape between the bright over indulgent lights of the riches and then the squalor underneath.

“The concept of Opacities comes from the layers we see beneath the surface – the undertone of the city. It can relate to anything though whether it be humans or whatever. It’s also inspired by the hypocrisy in modern culture.”

Opacities will be the band’s first release since 2006’s Death Of A Dead Day and they’ll tour the UK in December to support the new album.

Dec 05: Glasgow Classic Grand Dec 06: Manchester Academy 2 Dec 10: Bristol Motion Dec 11: Birmingham Academy 2 Dec 12: London Forum