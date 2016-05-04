Sikth join 2000 Trees bill

Sikth lead the latest list of band added to the bill for this year’s 2000 Trees festival.
They’ve been named alongside Hey! Hello!, Cheap Meat, Ash, Vant, Jamie Lenman, Augustines and The LaFontaines for the July 7-9 event at Upcote Farm in the Cotswolds.
Headliners Twin Atlantic and Refused are also joined by Neck Deep, Moose Blood, The King Blues, Heck, Mallory Knox, Animals As Leaders and many others – plus a stage dedicated to artists signed to the Xtra Mile label.
This year’s 2000 Trees is the tenth edition, featuring a total of nine stages, market street traders and an entertainment area. Tickets are on sale now via the festival website.
2000 Trees 2016 bill so far
Twin Atlantic
Refused
Ash
Sikth
Vant
Jamie Lenman
Augustines
The LaFontaines
Hey! Hello!
Cheap Meat
Neck Deep
Moose Blood
The King Blues
WSTR
While She Sleeps
The Bronx
Lonely The Brave
Basement
Mallory Knox
Palm Reader
The Smith Street Band
We Were Promised Jetpacks
Heck
The Xcerts
Counterfeit
Arcane Roots
Animals As Leaders
Yuck
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Black Peaks
Creeper
Milk Teeth
The Magic Gang
Recreations
Grumble Bee
Tired Lion
Blackhole
Brawlers
Zoax
WACO
John Coffey
Dead!
Crooks
Terrible Love
Max Raptor
Blood Youth
Kagoule
Trash Boat
Beasts
Black Foxxes
Muncie Girls
Tigercub
Press To Meco
The Ghost Riders In The Sky
Happy Accidents
Bellevue Days
Demob Happy
Reigning Days
Dave McPherson
The Spills
LIFE
Puppy
Then Thickens
NARCS
Bare Knuckle Parade
Jim Lockey
Beans on Toast
Crazy Arm
Ben Marwood
Rob Lynch
Oxygen Thief
The RPMs
Will Varley
Johnny Lloyd
Recreations