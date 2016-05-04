Sikth join 2000 Trees bill

Sikth lead the latest list of band added to the bill for this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

They’ve been named alongside Hey! Hello!, Cheap Meat, Ash, Vant, Jamie Lenman, Augustines and The LaFontaines for the July 7-9 event at Upcote Farm in the Cotswolds.

Headliners Twin Atlantic and Refused are also joined by Neck Deep, Moose Blood, The King Blues, Heck, Mallory Knox, Animals As Leaders and many others – plus a stage dedicated to artists signed to the Xtra Mile label.

This year’s 2000 Trees is the tenth edition, featuring a total of nine stages, market street traders and an entertainment area. Tickets are on sale now via the festival website.

Sikth come out of the shadows

2000 Trees 2016 bill so far

Twin Atlantic

Refused

Ash

Sikth

Vant

Jamie Lenman

Augustines

The LaFontaines

Hey! Hello!

Cheap Meat

Neck Deep

Moose Blood

The King Blues

WSTR

While She Sleeps

The Bronx

Lonely The Brave

Basement

Mallory Knox

Palm Reader

The Smith Street Band

We Were Promised Jetpacks

Heck

The Xcerts

Counterfeit

Arcane Roots

Animals As Leaders

Yuck

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Black Peaks

Creeper

Milk Teeth

The Magic Gang

Recreations

Grumble Bee

Tired Lion

Blackhole

Brawlers

Zoax

WACO

John Coffey

Dead!

Crooks

Terrible Love

Max Raptor

Blood Youth

Kagoule

Trash Boat

Beasts

Black Foxxes

Muncie Girls

Tigercub

Press To Meco

The Ghost Riders In The Sky

Happy Accidents

Bellevue Days

Demob Happy

Reigning Days

Dave McPherson

The Spills

LIFE

Puppy

Then Thickens

NARCS

Bare Knuckle Parade

Jim Lockey

Beans on Toast

Crazy Arm

Ben Marwood

Rob Lynch

Oxygen Thief

The RPMs

Will Varley

Johnny Lloyd

