Sikth and Periphery members star in hit video game Disco Elysium

Sikth’s Mikee Goodman and Periphery’s Mark Holcomb have both spoken about their involvement in ZAUM’s new PC game Disco Elysium.

The pair lend their voices to characters in the open world noir-detective game, which was released last week.

And with Disco Elysium garnering high praise across the board, including from our friends over at Games Radar and PC Gamer, Goodman and Holcomb have talked about what it was like to be involved with one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2019.

Vocalist Goodman says: “The last few years casting, directing and producing voiceovers on this game has been an awesome experience! I loved it. The writing and art in this game is amazing, so unique and interesting.

“ZAUM are such an inspiring games studio. I also play the characters which are in the head of the main player as he wakes up from a three-day drug and alcohol fuelled hangover! I stay with him throughout. People will recognise the tone of Ancient Reptilian Brain. Amazing game and an amazing cast of voices too.”

Holcomb voices the characters of Manana and Tommy in Disco Elysium, with the guitarist admitting he’s a "role-playing game nerd at heart," and adds: “It's one of the most unique, original role-playing experiences I've ever played, so naturally I jumped at the opportunity to be cast in the game.”

Disco Elysium is now available to purchase digitally on Steam and GOG. Check out a trailer below.

Video game fans also now have the chance to vote for their favourite games of 2019 in the 37th Golden Joystick Awards.

The winners will be announced at the Golden Joystick Awards ceremony at London's Bloomsbury Big Top on November 15 – an event that’ll be hosted by comedian and Assassin's Creed star Danny Wallace.

The event will also be live-streamed, so get your votes in now.