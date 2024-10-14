Sigur Rós announce four orchestral dates at The Royal Albert Hall

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have announced they will play four live dates at London's Royal Albert Hall in September and October, with the London Contemporary Orchestra (LCO) and all shows will be conducted by Robert Ames.

The band have been touring the world in support of their eighth album, Átta, which they surprise-released last year. The band will be playing the Nordic countries in November and December, before hitting Asia in February and Australia in May and have just announced the EU and UK run of dates for September and October. The band are working with local orchestras on all the dates of their tour.

The London shows run from September 30 to October 3 and will see the band playing the prestigious venue for the first time in their career.

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 18 at 10am local time. You can see all the EU and UK dates and ticket details, as well as a trailer for the tour, below.

Sigur RÃ³s - New Orchestral Shows Announced - YouTube Watch On

Sep 3: CZE Prague KCP

Sep 4: CZE Prague KCP

Sep 6: AUT Vienna Wiener Konzerthaus

Sep 7: AUT Vienna Wiener Konzerthaus

Sep 9: ITA Milan Teatro Arcimboldi

Sep 10: ITA Milan Teatro Arcimboldi

Sep 12: ITA Rome Sala Santa Cecilia

Sep 13: ITA Rome Sala Santa Cecilia

Sep 16: POL Wroclaw Hala Stulecia

Sep 19: EST Tallinn Alexela Kontserdimaja

Sep 20: EST Tallinn Alexela Kontserdimaja

Sep 23: BEL Brussels Bozar

Sep 24: BEL Brussels Bozar

Sep 26: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel

Sep 27: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel

Sep 30: UK London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 1: UK London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 2: UK London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 3: UK London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 5: NED Amsterdam Carré

Oct 6: NED Amsterdam Carré

