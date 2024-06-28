"Sorry to all our fans and friends but sometimes life blindsides you." Sick Of It All forced to cancel European tour after doctors find a tumor in vocalist Lou Koller's esophagus

Sick Of It All vocalist Lou Koller has revealed that the New York hardcore stalwarts were forced to cancel their touring plans after doctors found a tumor in his esophagus.

The band had toured through the UK and Europe in May, and had upcoming dates lined up in Belgium, Germany and Poland this summer, but cancelled the shows. Now, in a post on Instagram, frontman Koller has revealed exactly why, to “set the record straight.”



“The reason its cancelled is that they found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I’ll have to be getting treatment all summer... of course, with full support of the band,” the singer says. “As soon as they heard it, they were, like, ‘Forget the tour. Just get healthy.’ We're not happy about it, seriously, but like I said, they’re all behind me staying home and us staying home.”

Koller goes on to say that he feels sorry for SOIA fans, the band's promoters, and their crew - “we were going to have another fun summer together" - but signs off with the message, “I’ll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer… or maybe the winter.”

Watch Koller's video below.

Sick Of It All are booked to play in support to fellow punk veterans NOFX at the first of the Californian band's farewell shows in San Pedro on October 4. Other acts scheduled for that day include Boston's Dropkick Murphys, MxPx, Bouncing Souls, and hardcore pioneers 7 Seconds and DOA.

We wish Lou the very best for his treatment.