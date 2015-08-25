Shinoda’s Fort Minor confirm London show

Mike Shinoda will return to the UK with his Fort Minor outfit for a one-off show at London’s Scala on September 8.

It’ll be the Linkin Park man’s first gig in the country with his side-project in a decade.

Shinoda resurrected the outfit earlier this year with the release of the track Welcome. It was their first material since 2006 EP Militia.

The band are also scheduled to play gigs in Copenhagen, Berlin and Dusseldorf and the dates coincide with Linkin Park’s European shows.

Tickets for the London event go on sale from 9am tomorrow (August 26) direct from the venue.

Aug 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark Sep 02: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany Sep 05: Dusseldorf Rock Im Sektor Sep 08: London Scala, UK