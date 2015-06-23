Linkin Park’s Shinoda in Fort Minor return

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has resurrected his Fort Minor side-project.

His last album under the banner was 2005’s The Rising Tied but he’s returned with the track Welcome. It was shot at Venice Beach, California using 360-degree virtual reality software – and it’s available to view in Google Chrome and the mobile YouTube app. The standard version is available to watch below.

Explaining the technology behind the video Shinoda tells radio station Power 106: “You’re able to hold up your phone and move around in the space. There’s a kid that goes skateboarding by in front of you to behind you – you actually have to turn around to follow him.”

Shinoda reveals he produced the album himself and while he reports he won’t play many gigs under the Fort Minor name, he’ll perform a solo show at the Los Angeles Exchange on June 29.

Linkin Park were forced to call off a run of shows earlier this year when frontman Chester Bennington broke his ankle during a basketball game. He’s also been writing new material with Stone Temple Pilots for the follow-up to the High Rise EP.

Shinoda, Bennington and co are currently on tour supporting 2014’s The Hunting Party:

Jun 23: Mexico City Arena, Mexico

Jun 25: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, Mexico

Jun 27: Mack Loudwire Music Festival, CO

Jun 29: Los Angeles The Exchange, CA

Jun 30: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jul 17: Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Stadium, China

Jul 19: Shenzhen CR Bay Sports Center, China

Jul 22: Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium, China

Jul 24: Chongqing Olympic Sports Center, China

Jul 26: Beijing Workers’ Stadium, China

Aug 20: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 23: Hockenheim Rock ’N’ Heim Festival, Germany

Aug 25: Rybnik Stadion Miejski W Rybniku, Poland

Aug 27: Minsk Arena, Belarus

Aug 29: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 31: Jamsa Himos Park, Finland

Sep 03: Berlin Stadion An Der Alten Forsterei, Germany

Sep 06: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy

Nov 01: Tempe Beach Park, AZ