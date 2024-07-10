The only reason Slipknot haven’t released Look Outside Your Window yet is because it’s “timeless”, says Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan

Slipknot percussionist and co-founder Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has said the only reason that the nu metal nine-piece haven’t released their long-anticipated Look Outside Your Window project yet is because it’s “timeless”.

The album, described as “experimental” and “melodic” by frontman Corey Taylor, was recorded during the sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.

Despite first being teased by Crahan in 2018, it is yet to see the light of day.

The 54-year-old has offered yet another update on the record to Andy’s Hall Access, claiming that it will come out this year.

“The only reason why it’s not been out is because it’s a timeless album,” Crahan explains (via Metal Injection).

“It can be released 10 years ago, 10 years from now, today, so on and so forth.”

The percussionist adds that the artwork, mixing and mastering for the album is all complete, but says Slipknot are still yet to find a decent release window so that the project can be properly promoted.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Crahan also admits that the repeated delays have made Look Outside Your Window something of a running joke among certain Slipknot members.

“I sort of put my foot down because I’m tired of hearing everybody – not the fans or yourself, but guys in the band that are on it,” he says.

“It’s been so long now that they just laugh. And I laugh too, but I do believe we’re gonna get it out this year.”

Look Outside Your Window was originally slated for a Christmas 2019 release.

After that date came and went, Crahan stated it would be released during the touring cycle for 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.

The album had still not materialised by the release of 2022’s The End, So Far.

Crahan then stated in January 2023 that Look Outside Your Window would come out “very soon after” Slipknot left longtime label Roadrunner Records in April 2023.

Taylor said in August 2023 that the album would come out this year.

At time of writing, the only song from Look Outside Your Window currently available to the public is ’Til We Die. The track was released as part of the deluxe edition of All Hope Is Gone.

Slipknot will begin a blockbuster world tour next month, commemorating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. See the full list of dates below.

The band have teased that they will soon release a new single called Long May You Die.

The track will be their first with drummer Eloy Casagrande and their new, as-yet-unnamed keyboard player.

'Til We Die - YouTube Watch On

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK