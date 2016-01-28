Sevendust confirm US spring tour with Trivium

Sevendust have announced a 20-date US tour in support of latest album Kill The Flaw.
They’ll hit the road in April and May with support from Trivium and Like A Storm.
Vocalist Lajon Witherspoon says: “We can’t wait to embark on our first Kill The Flaw headline tour of the States. Looking forward to jamming with our brothers in Trivium and Like A Storm for the first time as well. Can’t wait to see you all on the road.”
Tickets go on sale on January 29 (Friday).
SEVENDUST US TOUR 2016
Apr 26: Baton Rouge The Varsity Theatre, LA
Apr 27: Birmingham Iron City, AL
Apr 29: Atlanta Center Stage, GA
Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL
May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
May 03: New York Playstation Theater, NY
May 05: Hartford Webster Theater, CT
May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 08: Baltimore Rams Head, MD
May 13: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA
May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI
May 17: Sioux Falls The District, SD
May 18: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 21: Reading Reverb, PA
May 22: Albany Rock Derby, NY
May 24: Flint Machine Shop, MI
May 25: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY
May 27: Shreveport Riverside Warehouse, LA
May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK