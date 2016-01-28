Sevendust confirm US spring tour with Trivium

Sevendust have announced a 20-date US tour in support of latest album Kill The Flaw.

They’ll hit the road in April and May with support from Trivium and Like A Storm.

Vocalist Lajon Witherspoon says: “We can’t wait to embark on our first Kill The Flaw headline tour of the States. Looking forward to jamming with our brothers in Trivium and Like A Storm for the first time as well. Can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

Tickets go on sale on January 29 (Friday).

SEVENDUST US TOUR 2016

Apr 26: Baton Rouge The Varsity Theatre, LA

Apr 27: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 29: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 03: New York Playstation Theater, NY

May 05: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 08: Baltimore Rams Head, MD

May 13: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Sioux Falls The District, SD

May 18: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Reading Reverb, PA

May 22: Albany Rock Derby, NY

May 24: Flint Machine Shop, MI

May 25: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 27: Shreveport Riverside Warehouse, LA

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK