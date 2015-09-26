Sevendust stream Kill The Flaw album in full

Sevendust have made their 11th album entitled Kill The Flaw available to stream in full ahead of its October 2 launch.

The follow-up to 2014’s acoustic Time Travelers & Bonfires was self-produced by the band and recorded at Architekt Music in Butler, New Jersey with engineer/mixer Mike Ferretti.

The Atlanta outfit returned to their roots by building songs for the album from extended jam sessions.

Vocalist Lajon Witherspoon tells The Aquarian Weekly: “We went in with this live effect. There wasn’t anything really written for this album, so we set up on the live stage and everything was mic’d, from guitars to drums, so we were able to record while we were rehearsing pieces of songs.

“Then we would go in from 12 noon until 12 midnight and during the day, we would just get up there as the band Sevendust like when we started, which we loved to do, and just jam.”

He continues: “Things came out and that’s the way this album came together. It was just like the beginning of our career when we sat down and jammed together like a band and it’s what I think made this album flow so easily and come out with so many cool songs.”

The project was first previewed with the lead single, Thank You, and a lyric video for the second track, Not Today.

Kill The Flaw is available for digital pre-order at iTunes. Fans who order the album will receive an instant download of Thank You. The band are also offering the CD for pre-order in various bundles via Sevendust.com.

Sevendust recently launched an extensive North American tour with Godsmack, with dates running to the end of November.