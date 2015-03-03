Set It Off announce 6-date UK tour

Set It Off will play six headline shows across the UK in May, they’ve confirmed.

They’ve also issued a video for their track Ancient History from second album Duality, released last year.

Frontman Cody Carson says of the song: “Not too long ago I was in a relationship with someone that was very serious. We had a very firm connection, we lived together, it was great – but one day we had to split ways.

“Once the initial storm had settled we realised we missed the sex. So then came the 2am calls and the sneaking off. We eventually realised we were doing more damage than helping – so we decided to call it quits and just stay friends. This song is about that particular situation.”

The band are currently on tour across the US with Against The Current, As It Is and Roam.

May 04: Glasgow King Tut’s

May 06: London Underworld

May 07: Manchester Sound Control

May 08: Sheffield Corporation

May 09: Birmingham The Asylum 2

May 10: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach