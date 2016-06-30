Set It Off announce 3rd album Upside Down

Set It Off will release their third album Upside Down on October 7, they’ve confirmed.

The band have also teased the follow-up to 2014’s Duality with the launch of a music video for their track Something New – which can be viewed below.

It follows the release of their Uncontainable video release earlier this year – also lifted from the forthcoming record.

Set It Off say: “We are all extremely excited to be releasing our new record Upside Down and for the world to finally hear what we’ve been working so hard on for the past year. We are anxious for fans to hear our new songs, as they are our most mature work to date.

“We had the opportunity to write with Alex Gaskarth from All Time Low, who is both an inspiration and a friend to the band. We’ve challenged ourselves to break down genre walls – pulling influences from pop, hip-hop and R&B. Brace yourself – this is Set It Off at the pinnacle of our careers.”

The band are performing for the entire run of the Vans Warped Tour in the US.

Jun 29: Nashville Vans Warped Tour, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Vans Warped Tour, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vans Warped Tour, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Vans Warped Tour, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Vans Warped Tour, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte Vans Warped Tour, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Vans Warped Tour, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Vans Warped Tour, NY

Jul 09: Wantagh Vans Warped Tour, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Vans Warped Tour, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Vans Warped Tour, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Vans Warped Tour, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Vans Warped Tour, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown Vans Warped Tour, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Vans Warped Tour, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel Vans Warped Tour, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Vans Warped Tour, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Vans Warped Tour, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Vans Warped Tour, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills Vans Warped Tour, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Vans Warped Tour, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Vans Warped Tour, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Vans Warped Tour, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Vans Warped Tour, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Vans Warped Tour, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Vans Warped Tour, UT

Jul 31: Denver Vans Warped Tour, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Vans Warped Tour, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Vans Warped Tour, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Vans Warped Tour, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Vans Warped Tour, CA

Aug 07: Pomono Vans Warped Tour, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Vans Warped Tour, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Vans Warped Tour, ID

Aug 12: Auburn Vans Warped Tour, WA

Aug 13: Portland Vans Warped Tour, OR

Video: Set It Off's touring confessions