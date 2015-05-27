Video: Set It Off's touring confessions

Set It Off sat down with TeamRock to discuss the minutae of life in a touring band.

In the seven-minute video, discover what happens when the Florida rockers drank Jägerbombs in an English bar and how Cody came to purchase a copy of Selina Hastings’ biography on celebrated British writer Evelyn Waugh.

Plus, there’s talk about quirky personal habits, alarming Candy Crush addictions, the upsides and downsides of touring and they reveal who’s the dirtiest member of the band. We meant hygiene-wise, but…