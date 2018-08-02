Serj Tankian: Live shows have brought System Of A Down closer together

System Of A Down vocalist Serj Tankian says that the band have become better friends since they stopped recording together.

They've continued to tour together over the years, despite not releasing an album since 2005’s Hypnotize, with Tankian explaining last month some of the reasons why there’s been a lack of new material.

Speaking about touring with his SOAD bandmates, Tankian tells Forbes: “We really enjoy it. That’s the thing, over all these years, maybe we’re better friends because we haven’t made a record in 12 years.

“I think creating the record brings a lot of these intricate personality complex into writing, to the surface. But when we’re playing live we’re like, ‘Hey, how have you been? I haven’t seen you in a couple of months. How’s the family?’ And we have fun.

“It’s like playing basketball together playing a live show together. There’s no brain thing going on, it’s just enjoying it and doing it. That’s why we have a lot of fun. And we’ve become better friends because of it.

“Over the years touring here and there, a month here, two months. We’ve become better friends and closer with each other because of it.”

Last month, System Of A Down's John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian reported that they were in the studio together, although it was unclear if it was SOAD related.

And speaking in June, Dolmayan quashed hopes of a new System Of A Down album, saying "I don’t know if it’s ever gonna happen at this point.”

Guitarist Daron Malakian, meanwhile, has resurrected his Scars On Broadway project and recently release the album Dictator.