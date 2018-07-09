Members of System Of A Down are in the studio together

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has posted a picture on Instagram of him in the studio with bassist Shavo Odadjian.

Last month John Dolmayan quashed hopes of a new System Of A Down album, saying "I don’t know if it’s ever gonna happen at this point. I don’t like saying that but you got to live in the realm of reality and anything we do outside of System is never gonna anywhere be close to System. System is the best thing that anybody in System will ever do. But we still do the other things.”

Odadjian is also pictured playing guitar instead of bass, leading to speculation that the material he is working on is for another project of Dolmayan – possibly These Grey Men which was announced back in 2014.

Great song ideas flowing from a very strong song writer .

System Of A Down will play four shows on the West Coast of the United States this October, including an all-dayer at Glen Halen Amphitheater in San Bernadino with Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In and more.