Serj Tankian is releasing the rejected song ideas from the System Of A Down album that never was

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian is releasing the rejected song ideas from the band’s cancelled record on a new EP titled Elasticity. The frontman has teased a snippet of a track on Instagram, with the full version premiering on Tankian's YouTube channel this Thursday February 4.

Over the past few years, System Of A Down have led fans on a wild-goose chase where new music is concerned. After promising a new record, the band cancelled work on the album due to creative differences within the band, and it has remained mostly untouched since.

To give you an idea of what the new music might sound like, guitarist Daron Malakian ended up using some material from the album that never was on Scars On Broadway’s 2018 record Dictator.

The album was to be their official comeback following 2005's Hypnotize – although SOAD did release two promising singles late last year, Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz.

"Originally I had these songs in mind for a System record if we were to end up doing a System record," Tankian tells Spin. "But as we could not really see eye to eye on how to go forward with that I decided to finish them off myself and release them as an EP."

“I always have random rock tracks done at different times and I sit on them. And then one day the right project or right idea for releasing them will come along. They all have piano or synthesisers, which is a little different than the four-person crew with System, although we had some synths as well.”

“It’s got stuff that’s really heavy, heavy and there’s a funny aspect and then there’s a song about my son. It kind of runs the gauntlet on diversity of thematic expression: political, non-political. I guess that’s always been me, all over the place.”

“I think I’m gonna call it Elasticity just because I wanted to do it with System and it didn’t happen. For me, it’s not Toxicity but it is Toxicity. That’s what I’m thinking of calling it. I haven’t finalised it, but that’s what I’m thinking of calling it. We’ll probably put it out later this year."

Watch the teaser for new EP Elasticity below: