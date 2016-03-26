Sepultura preview Under My Skin

A trailer has been released for a six-part mini-series documenting the 30th anniversary tour by Brazilian metal heroes Sepultura.

Shot over four days during the 2015 run, the film captures the band on the road reflecting on their storied history.

Frontman Derrick Green says: “The hardest thing is definitely being away from my son – it’s always top of the list. It’s such a tough sacrifice doing what we do on the road and being away from family and everything, but it’s for the betterment of our family.”

Under My Skin takes its title from a 2015 EP of the same name, which included the title track and a live version of Kairos, and a cover featuring artwork of fan tattoos.

Further details regarding the mini-series will be announced soon.

Under My Skin is one of two Sepultura documentaries in the works. A trailer was recently issued for a feature-length film directed by Otavio Juliano that spans the group’s last few years together. No official title or release date has been revealed.

Sepultura are currently working on the follow-up to 2013’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart, with plans to release the album in 2016.