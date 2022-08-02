Sennheiser slash prices across their range of headphones in their Back To School sale

Sennheiser have just launched their Back To School summer sale, and are offering up to $50 off a range of their most popular headphones. So if you've been waiting for prices to drop, now is a great time to pick up something sweet for you ears, such as the hugely popular Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones, which are down from $399.95 to $249.95 (opens in new tab).

If in-ear headphones are more to your liking, then there's also a neat $50 saving to be made on the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds which have been reduced from $179.95 to $129.95 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser's US headphone sale: Save up to $50 (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser have launched their Back To School summer sale covering six of their popular headphones, knocking up to $50 off the retail price on some models. Get in quick!

Other offers on the official website include the Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless headphones which are down from $99.95 to $79.95 (opens in new tab). The price of the Sennheiser HD 450BT have also been cut, taking them from $149.95 to $129.95 (opens in new tab).

Finally, the Sennheiser HD 400S headphones, which usually retail for $69.95 are now down to $49.95 (opens in new tab) and if you're after a set of earbuds for a great price, check out the Sennheiser CX True Wireless in-ear headphones which are down from $129.95 to $79.95 (opens in new tab).

While we're big fans of what the German audio masters create when it comes to headphones, our favourites are the awesome Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones.

We reviewed them last year and praised their audio delivery, saying: "Even when cranking the sound right up, the cans pump out a full-bodied beat with beautiful clarity – and that goes whether your kicking back with some glorious speed metal from Helloween to more chilled out artists such as Cocteau Twins."

They also feature in our guide to the best headphones for music, while another Sennheiser product - the HD 560S - can be found in our pick of the loudest headphones on the market.

