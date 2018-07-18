See Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in new Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

The upcoming Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has received an extended trailer.

The film was first announced back in 2010, but had been in development hell following the acrimonious departure of Sacha Baron Cohen – who was originally due to play Mercury – in 2013.

Mr Robot star Rami Malek was then brought onboard in 2016, with director Bryan Singer fired in December last year.

However, the movie is back on track and headed for a November 2 release via 20th Century Fox, with the first trailer for the film released in May. Watch the extended trailer below.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

“The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.

“In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Gary Langan – the assistant engineer who worked on the Bohemian Rhapsody single in 1975 – would delve into the making of the classic track at this year’s Festival Of Sound: The Music And Audio Show in London on September 29.