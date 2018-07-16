Get up close and personal with Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody

Gary Langan, the assistant engineer who worked on Queen’s 1975 track Bohemian Rhapsody, is to give fans a unique opportunity to explore the song at this year’s Festival Of Sound: The Music and Audio Show.

The event will run from September 28-30 at the Novotel Conference Centre, Hammersmith, London, with Langan giving his presentation on the 29th.

He'll bring the 24-track masters of the Queen classic to the interactive seminar and showcase the song's three movements.

Langan will take questions, delve into the details behind the track and explain how it was brought together to create one of rock’s best-loved and most recognisable tracks.

Festival Of Sound producer Vernon Hamblin says: “We were all thrilled to hear the great news about an upcoming Queen movie and it comes at a perfect time as Gary Langan will be talking about the track at the Festival Of Sound in September.

“He’s had an incredible career, being very fortunate to work with legends such as Freddie Mercury, so our visitors will be able to soak up every story from his experience.

“We hope they come armed with questions to make the most out of it and get behind the music.”

In addition to Langan's presentation, Festival Of Sound will also include an exhibition by rock photographer Ross Halfin, live events, seminars and feature a range of audio equipment.

For more, visit the official website.