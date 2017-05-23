Guns N’ Roses have never sounded better - Fortus

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus has said that the current lineup are “tighter and more focused than ever.”

The band are gearing up for a run of European shows on their Not In This Lifetime tour which will get underway this coming weekend at Slane Castle in Ireland, with Fortus saying GNR are currently on top of their game.

He tells Hot Press: “This tour has exceeded anything that I’ve previously been a part of. The band is tighter than it’s ever been and everyone is extremely focused. It’s been an honour to be a part of it and something that I will always be very proud of.

“I’ve a lot in common with Slash. He feels like a kindred spirit and we relate on many musical levels. I’ve a lot of respect for him as a musician and have a blast playing with him.

“The greatest thing about him is that he’s constantly stretching out. He’s trying new things. Every night, he plays differently and is always reaching for new heights. He’s very inspiring to play with.”

Fortus continues: “Slash and Duff have the same approach that I do. You play for the song, first and foremost. It’s not about it being some type of masturbatory showcase for your abilities – it’s about working together as a band.”

“I don’t think this band has ever sounded better than it does right now. Axl has never sounded better and we’re tighter and more focused than ever.”

Last month it was revealed that Guns N’ Roses Not in This Lifetime tour had grossed $230 million since it began in April 2016.

