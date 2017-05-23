Randy Blythe reacts to Manchester terror attack

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe has spoken out following the terror attack which took place at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night.

A lone male suicide bomber detonated a home-made bomb at the Manchester Arena as concert goers were exiting the building. The blast killed 22 people including an eight-year-old girl and injured dozens more.

And in a post on Instagram, Blythe has reacted to a headline reading “Explosion, Panic and Death at Ariana Grande Concert in England.”

He says: “I am so sick of reading headlines like this. We as a race, the human race, have to do better than this. A music concert is supposed to be a place where people gather to forget their problems for a few hours, not somewhere to roll the dice with your life.

“At times like this, I think the only thing a normal person can do is try to be the best, most moral, human they can be in our jaded era, I believe this is more necessary than ever.

“For instance, this evening after I read this headline, I ran into a very loose acquaintance at the grocery store and mentioned the news. This person joked, ‘Maybe they did it because it was an Ariana Grande show.’ I was too shocked to even say anything.

“I utterly fail to find the humour in the fact that at least 19 people are dead and many more injured – whatever you may think of someone’s music. I know nothing about Ariana Grande or any of her songs, but I can guarantee that people of many different races, religions and beliefs were at that show for the same reason – to have a good time.

“Some of them won’t go home tonight. This is not fucking funny to me.”

Blythe adds: “This sort of jaded, joking, mentality is evidence to me of the continual chipping away of our humanity by the pathetically low standards of our era. We are better than this, people. It’s dehumanising, just like the freakish and twisted beliefs that allowed this asshole terrorist to kill a bunch of people they didn’t know.

He concludes: “Everything you do and say has consequences, even if you don’t believe that. Make sure you do your best to think and speak with a moral heart. Maybe your kindness will prevent someone from going down a dark path – you never know who you may effect positively. My thoughts and prayers are with y’all in the UK tonight.”

Other rock artists have also posted reaction to the attack on social media, including Kiss frontman Paul Stanley, who is due to play at the Manchester Arena on May 30.

Find a selection below.