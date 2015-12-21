Weiland bassist won’t be charged

Tommy Black, bassist with Scott Weiland’s band The Wildabouts, will not face drug charges related to the investigation of the singer’s death.

Black, 47, was arrested in the aftermath of the tragedy after controlled substances were found near Weiland’s body.

He died aboard his tour bus in Minnesota on December 3. Officials say he took an accidental overdose of cocaine, ethanol and MDA.

Bloomington Police’s Deputy Chief Mike Hartley says the investigation of Black was ended after “weighing what it would take to probe the narcotics charges.”

He tells People: “They were found in a bunk, and with several people residing on a bus, a number of people could have potentially possessed those narcotics. So we decided not to pursue charges against him.”

Wildabouts guitarist Jeremy Brown died in March, the day before the band’s debut album Blaster was released.

