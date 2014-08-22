Weiland shouts down arrest rumour

Scott Weiland last night called out a gossip site for lying after they claimed he’d been in jail for a month on drugs charges.

TMZ reported the former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman had been arrested in July for shoplifting, then detained when methamphetamine was found on him.

But after he posted a video proving he was working in a studio, TMZ changed their story to say police got the suspect’s identity wrong.

The early version said: “Cops tell us Scott went to a Bev Hills Rite-Aid and pilfered some razors and other cosmetic items. Cops nabbed him down the block. We’re also told Scott pulled the celeb card, telling cops, ‘I’m Scott Weiland from Stone Temple Pilots.’ It didn’t work. He’s been in jail the last four weeks on $95,000 bond.”

Weiland said in his 48-second video: “A nice piece of fiction from TMZ. I’ve actually been touring, writing and recording my new album. Don’t worry – it’s a lie. TMZ, you’ll be hearing from my attorneys. Thank you.”

The site then updated their story, saying the Beverley Hills Police Department had given them a statement entitled “Celebrity Arrest” and identified the man in jail as Weiland.

They later added: “This story is unbelievable. Sheriffs tell us they believe a Scott Weiland impersonator is currently behind bars – and claim he looks identical to the singer, including his trademark red hair. Once we called the cops after the real Scott posted a video, they confronted the unknown man and established he was a knockoff.”

TMZ later said police had confirmed the person in jail was not Weiland, and were working to find out his real identity.