Scott Ian and Vogg drop in on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show you're not only lucky enough to have The Dark Lord and Wilding, but Anthrax's Scott Ian and Decapitated's Vogg are coming by the studio too!

And we’ll be playing some of our favourites from Rings of Saturn, Scar Symmetry, Orange Goblin, Revocation, Crobot, Audrey Horne, Newsted and Martyr Defiled.

We’ll also be talking about the legend that is Bill Murray. He recently turned up a stranger’s birthday party and not only had a bro down with the guests, he also jumped out of the cake. And this act of awesomeness got us thinking…

If you could have one cool superstar chum, who would it be and why? We’re opting for Sammy Hagar and his place in Cabo Wabo…

