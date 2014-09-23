Crobot’s date with the devil

US rockers Crobot have issued an animated video for La Mano De Lucifer, a track lifted from upcoming major label debut, Something Supernatural.

The band inked a contract with Nuclear Blast in August for all European releases – a move they say is “perfect” for them.

Frontman Brandon Yeagley said: “With bands like Graveyard, Scorpion Child, Orchid and Kadaver on their roster, Nuclear Blast is the perfect place for Crobot to nest.”

Along with the album, the group are running an online competition via Creative Allies to design a label for the band’s Full Moon Howlapeno hot sauce. It closes on October 9 and the winner’s artwork will feature on the bottle, along with a cash prize of $500.

Something Supernatural launches on October 27 and follows the EPs The Legend Of The Spaceborne Killer and their self-titled four-track recording earlier this year.

They begin the first of four UK live dates tonight in Coventry.

Sep 23: Coventry Kasbah

Sep 24: London XOYO

Sep 26: Glasgow ABC

Sep 27: Manchester The Ritz

Something Supernatural tracklist