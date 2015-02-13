Scorpions Virgin Killer gets vinyl reissue

Scorpions’ controversial 1976 album Virgin Killer is to be reissued on limited edition vinyl.

The album was at the centre of a censorship storm as the original release featured an image of a naked 10-year-old girl on its sleeve. It was sold in sealed black plastic in some countries, while an entirely different image was used elsewhere.

The upcoming 180-gram vinyl reissue looks set to feature the alternate cover art – a picture of the band.

Despite the controversy, the record was a huge success for the band. It features Klaus Meine on vocals, Uli Jon Roth on lead guitar, Rudolf Schenker on rhythm guitar, Francis Buchholz on bass and Rudy Lenners on drums.

Label RCA have not yet revealed an exact release date for the reissue, which was mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio.

Virgin Killer tracklist