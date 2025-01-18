Scorpions postpone Las Vegas residency to allow Mikkey Dee to recover from illness

Scorpions with Mikkey Dee (right) at the Wizink Center in Madrid, Spain, July 16, 2024

Scorpions have postponed their upcoming residency in Las Vegas to allow drummer Mikkey Dee to recover from illness.

The German rock legends were scheduled to begin their residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 27, with four further shows in early March.

"We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee’s ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home to Las Vegas Residency to August 2025," say the band. "The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance. We wish Mikkey a full and speedy recovery and look forward to rocking with you all again soon!"

The first of the new dates will be on August 14, and the run will wrap up on August 23. All tickets will be honoured for the new dates, or ticket-holders may request refunds from the point of purchase.

Earlier this month, Dee told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that he developed sepsis after spraining his foot last month. He underwent three bouts of surgery to remove the infection, and spent three weeks in hospital in his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden.

"I became very ill so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there," said Dee. "It was surgery right away, the first of three. They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I’d be playing drums with Lemmy in Heaven. I can say that."

Scorpions next scheduled show is at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 15. Full dates below.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mar 15: Mexico City Vive Latino, Mexico

Apr 16: Brasilia Arena of Rock, Brazil

Apr 19: São Paulo Monsters of Rock, Brazil

Apr 23: Santiago Masters Of Rock Festival, Chile

Apr 30: Bogota Monsters of Rock, Colombia

May 03: Quito, Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa Ecuador

Jun 04: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Riga Arēnā Rīga, Latvia

Jun 16: Gdansk Ergo Arena, Poland

Jun 18: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 24: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jun 26: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jun 26: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany

Jul 05: Hannover Heinz Von Heiden Arena, Germany

Jul 10: Lucca Piazza Napoleone, Italy

Jul 15: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jul 18: Vila Nova de Gaia MEO Mares Vivas Festival, Portugal

Jul 21: Marbella Auditorio La Cantera de Nagüeles, Spain

Jul 21: Marbella Starlite Occident, Spain

Jul 22: Nîmes Arene De Nimes, France

Jul 24: Nîmes Arene De Nimes, France

Aug 14: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Aug 16: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Aug 19: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Aug 21: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Aug 23: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Tickets are on sale now.