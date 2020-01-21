Scorpions planning to release new studio album later this year

Just last week, Scorpions revealed that they would hold a residency in Las Vegas over the summer with special guests Queensryche.

And, in what looks to be a busy 2020 for the rock heroes, they’ve also revealed that they hope to have a new album out later in the year, which would be their 19th studio record and their first since 2015’s Return To Forever.

Asked by the Talking Pictures TV show if the rumours of a new studio album were true, frontman Klaus Meine replied: “We go to Australia in February, and South-East Asia, and when we come back, we’ll go into the studio here in Germany in our hometown of Hannover for pre-production.

“Then in May, it looks like we’ll come to Los Angeles and start working in the studio and start recording until the residency in Vegas. And hopefully we're done by then. If not, we’ll keep going and finish the album, which hopefully will come out at the end of the year.”

Scorpions Las Vegas residency will take place at Zappo’s Theatre, with the first of the shows kicking off on July 4, and the final performance will be on July 25. Tickets go on sale on January 24, although members of Scorpions' Rock Zone Club can buy tickets now.

Find a full list of Scorpions live dates below.

Scorpions 2020 tour dates

Feb 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Feb 22: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 24: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 27: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Mar 01: Yogyakarta Kridosono Stadium, Indoneisa

Mar 04: Singapore Fort Canning Park, Singapore

Mar 07: Manila Mall Of Asia Arena, Philippines

Jul 04: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 08: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 11: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 14: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 16: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 18: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 21: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 23: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 25: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV