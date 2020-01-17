Scorpions announce Las Vegas residency with Queensryche

Scorpions have announced a Las Vegas residency. The band will perform nine "Sin City Nights" shows at the city's Zappos Theatre in July, with support coming from prog-metallers Queensryche.

The first of the shows will take place on July 4, and the final performance on July 25. Tickets go on January 24, although members of Scorpions' Rock Zone Club can buy tickets now. Full dates below.

"We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine-show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater," says singer Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip. Let’s get ready for the Sting!"

Last week Queensryche released a lyric video for their track Inner Unrest ahead of their tour with John 5 and Eve To Adam.

Scorpions Las Vegas Residency

Jul 04: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 08: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 11: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 14: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 16: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 18: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 21: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 23: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Jul 25: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV