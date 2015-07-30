Saxon unleash Battering Ram video

Saxon have released a video for Battering Ram, the title track of their forthcoming album. Battering Ram is the follow-up to 2013’s Sacrifice, and will be released October 16.

Like Sacrifice, the album was produced by Andy Sneap at his Backstage Recording Studios in Derbyshire. “Andy has been in charge of everything with this album,’ says singer Biff Byford. “I keep on overview of it all, but he’s done a great job and we’re both pleased with the results. We have a great partnership.”

The song Battering Ram is about the fans who gather at the stage barriers at Saxon shows. “When I’m writing lyrics I like to switch back and forth between complex things, reality and rock’n’roll,” says Byford.

Saxon played Ramblin’ Man Fair at the weekend, and are currently on their 2015 World Tour. In January they’ll appear as a special guest at Motorhead’s 40th anniversary shows, while drummer Nigel Glockler has announced plans for a side-project featuring members of Metal Church and Magnum.