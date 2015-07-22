Saxon, Magnum, Metal Church men join forces

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler, Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof and Magnum bassist Al Barrow are to team up on a new project.

The trio will work on material when not busy with their other groups.

Glockler says: “We’ve been wanting to work together for years and we finally decided to make it happen. I’ve asked my friend Al Barrow of Magnum to work with us. More info on the project, as well as others who will be working with us, will be announced as and when.

“So looking forward to this – I know it’s going to be fantastic.”

Glockler last year underwent brain surgery after suffering an aneurysm. He made a full recovery and returned to the road with Saxon.

The band have a number of European tour dates coming up including an appearance at this weekend’s TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair.

