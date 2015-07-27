A brand new festival launches: Ramblin' Man Fair in pictures

In a summer calendar filled with festivals, Ramblin’ Man Fair is an addition close to our hearts. Organised by the Rock Collective, the main stage carries the Classic Rock logo, while our sister magazines Prog and The Blues have their own stages. The event featured the Scorpions’ only UK appearance of the year, plus exclusive shows from the likes of Gregg Allman, Camel and Marillion.

Above: No Hot Ashes

Above: Toseland

Above: FM

Above: Blue Oyster Cult

Above: Anathema’s Vincent Cavanagh

Above: Saxon’s Doug Scarratt and Biff Byford

Above: Camel’s Colin Bass and Andrew Latimer

Above: Scorpions

The Humans of Ramblin’ Man

We ask some of the festival-goers some of life’s big questions. Here are their answers…

Above: Blues Pills’ Elin Larsson

Above: Solstafir’s Aðalbjörn Tryggvason

Above: Quireboys’ Spike

Above: The Temperance Movement’s Phil Campbell

Above: Ian Anderson

Above: Seasick Steve

Above: Marillion’s Steve Hogarth

Above: Gregg Allman backstage

Pics: Kevin Nixon, Will Ireland, Brad Merrett