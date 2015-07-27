A brand new festival launches: Ramblin' Man Fair in pictures

In a summer calendar filled with festivals, Ramblin’ Man Fair is an addition close to our hearts. Organised by the Rock Collective, the main stage carries the Classic Rock logo, while our sister magazines Prog and The Blues have their own stages. The event featured the Scorpions’ only UK appearance of the year, plus exclusive shows from the likes of Gregg Allman, Camel and Marillion.
Above: No Hot Ashes
Above: Toseland
Above: FM
Above: Blue Oyster Cult
Above: Anathema’s Vincent Cavanagh
Above: Saxon’s Doug Scarratt and Biff Byford
Above: Camel’s Colin Bass and Andrew Latimer
Above: Scorpions
The Humans of Ramblin’ Man
We ask some of the festival-goers some of life’s big questions. Here are their answers…
Above: Blues Pills’ Elin Larsson
Above: Solstafir’s Aðalbjörn Tryggvason
Above: Quireboys’ Spike
Above: The Temperance Movement’s Phil Campbell
Above: Ian Anderson
Above: Seasick Steve
Above: Marillion’s Steve Hogarth
Above: Gregg Allman backstage
Pics: Kevin Nixon, Will Ireland, Brad Merrett