Saxon's Glockler gutted after gear theft

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler has had his kit stolen while on tour in the United States.

The US trek was Glockler’s first full tour with Saxon since his emergency brain surgery earlier this year. Udo Dirkschneider’s son Sven filled in for Glockler on a number of UK and European dates as he recovered from the ordeal.

Saxon launched the tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 17 and the theft happened after their final gig in the US – at the House Of Blues in Los Angeles on May 30. Included in the items missing are a Canopus snare drum bought for Glockler by his wife as a wedding gift.

Glockler says: “Gutted and furious does not even come close to how I am feeling. Our crew assures me all the gear was packed up ready to be be collected, so sometime between them packing and the shipping company collecting, they disappeared. My cymbals were all in one case – the case made it back with a few cymbals in it but most were gone – so these were definitely taken by someone at some point.

“The cymbals were done especially for me, featuring the Saxon logo and font – so those will be easily recognisable.”

In a further update, he adds: “I am very fortunate to have good relationships with my endorsers – who have all moved very quickly to replace the stolen/missing gear – except the snare as that was a gift.

“Just because a musician has an endorsement deal does not mean he gets free, unlimited gear. We are a community – let’s all start looking out for each other and do our best to stop this from happening in the future to someone else.”

It comes months after bassist Nibbs Carter’s ESP bass was stolen in Germany while Saxon were on the European leg of their Warriors Of The Road tour.

The band have a number of further dates to come on their world tour.

Jun 27: Rock On The Rock Club, Gibralter

Jul 04: Eleven Bike Fest, Poland

Jul 10: Zottegem Rock Zottegem, Belgium

Jul 18: Fritzlar Rock Am Stuck, Germany

Jul 23: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 25: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 31: Helgeafestivalen, Sweden

Aug 01: Rejmyre Skogsrojet, Sweden

Aug 06: Gavle Getaway Rock, Sweden

Aug 07: Jalometalli Festival, Finland

Aug 08: St Goarshausen RockFels, Germany

Sep 10: Atlanta Prog Power, GA

Nov 14: Hard Rock Hell Festival, UK

Nov 15: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 17: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 18: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Nov 20: Munich The Zenith, Germany

Nov 21: Munich The Zenith, Germany

Nov 24: Frankfurt Main Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany

Nov 27: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany

Nov 28: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 30: Aarhus SCC, Denmark

Dec 01: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Dec 03: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Dec 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Dec 06: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland