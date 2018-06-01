Saxon reveal The Secret Of Flight in new video, announce three shows

Saxon have released a video for The Secret Of Flight, the latest single to be taken from their Thunderbolt album. The song retells the story of flight via the medium of heavy metal thunder, taking in all points from Icarus's disastrous approach to the sun, via the Wright Brothers, to the dropping of the bomb. There's even time for a short physics lesson.

"2018 is turning out to be another monumental year for Saxon," says frontman Biff Byford. "After storming across the North America with the Thunderbolt tour, we are releasing The Secret Of Flight from the album as the new single & video.

"Being in a touring band we fly a lot. So I was sat on a plane one day, thinking that – in the big scheme of things – we didn’t discover how to fly until quite recently in man’s history, in 1903. That’s only 115 years ago.

"I thought it would make a good subject, so there you go…. the secret of flight!”

"The track has already proven to be a live monster song so as we are half way through the year’s tour schedule," adds Biff. "It’s apt that we release it now. With that in mind, we would also like to share the following up-to-date stats with you all."

Miles travelled: 37,000 miles

People played to: 200,000

Bottles of Wine: 184

Bottles of Beer: 2228

Bottles of water: 4350

Cocktails: 560

Tea bags: 14

Pizzas: 19

Curries: 12

Burgers: 150

Steaks: 86

Breakfasts: 49

Guitar strings: 300

Drum sticks: 150

Bass strings: 140

Guitar picks: 1000

Hours asleep: Minimal!

The band have also announced three UK dates to coincide with their headline appearance at Hard Rock Hell on November 9. They'll be supported at the new dates by Metal Queen Doro and rising stars The Wayward Sons.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on June 8.

Nov 08: Bath Forum, UK

Nov 10: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle City Hall, UK