Saxon’s Glockler getting better every day

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler is making progress every day after emergency brain surgery earlier this month, his wife Gina has said.

He was rushed to hospital midway through the NWOBHM giants’ winter UK tour, and later underwent an operation to address an aneurysm. A second procedure took place after the first was unsuccessful.

But in an update Gina says: “Nigel is getting better each day, and I’m hoping he can be released some time next week.

“There are certain things the doctors like to watch for, so they’re being cautious, which is fine by me. My first and only thought right now is for his recovery.”

She adds: “The long-term prognosis is excellent, and they say he’ll be back behind HMS Glockler when he is fully recovered.”

Saxon previously announced rescheduled dates for the tour, featuring tracks from their ‘holy trinity’ of 80s albums – Wheels Of Steel, Strong Arm Of The Law and Denim And Leather:

Feb 03: Newcastle Academy

Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 05: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Feb 06: Oxford Academy

Feb 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire