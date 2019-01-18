Saxon announce 40th anniversary UK tour

Saxon have announced a trio of shows in the UK for later this year to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The rock veterans are combining their Castle set with the classic Eagle lighting rig on what's being billed as the Castles & Eagles tour

They'll kick off the run with a performance at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena on October 18 and follow that with a night at London’s Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on October 19.

They’ll then wrap things up with a set at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on October 20.

Saxon will be joined in Glasgow by Black Star Riders and Girlschool, while the London and Manchester shows will feature Girlschool, Krokus and Diamond Head.

Saxon vocalist Biff Byford says: “We are very happy to be celebrating 40 years of Saxon by playing these great venues – to be back at Hammersmith and Manchester Apollo is fantastic and to see all our Scottish friends at Braehead Arena just tops it off!

“The show will be the biggest and best since the classic era of the band and the set list will be… well let’s say we’ll start with Wheels Of Steel straight into Strong Arm Of The Law into Denim & Leather. That good enough for you?”

Ricky Warwick from Black Star Riders adds: “We are absolutely delighted to be special guests to our good friends Saxon at their Braehead Arena show. Glasgow is very dear to us and I personally have a huge history with the city. Can’t wait to see you all. This will be epic!”

Krokus’ Chris Von Rohr says: “We all have very good memories about the British fans – and Saxon – long stick will go boom! Together we’re gonna set the damn roof on fire!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am next Friday (January 25).

Meanwhile, it’s also been announced that Saxon will release the next chapter in The Eagle Has Landed Live series of albums on August 2.

The fourth release has been renamed The Eagle Has Landed 40 and will launch on double CD and as a box set featuring 40 tracks from the band’s career via Silver Lining Music.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Saxon 40th anniversary UK tour

Oct 18: Glasgow Braehead Arena

Oct 19: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

Oct 20: Manchester O2 Apollo