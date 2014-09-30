Saxon, Alice In Chains and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we'll be celebrating the fifth anniversary of Alice In Chains' huge comeback album Black Gives Way To Blue.

And we’ll be spinning a load of tunes from the likes of Slayer, Saxon and Sick Of It All.

We’re also spreading the love of rock and metal and paying tribute to YOUR favourite clubnight in the UK. You know the one we’re talking about. Where is it? Why do you love it? Let us know and we’ll give it a shout out!

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM. Be there!

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.