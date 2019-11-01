Save £61 when you order Metallica's ...And Justice for All deluxe box set

Metallica's multi-disc version of ...And Justice For All, has had its price slashed at Amazon UK.

The expansive set, which features 11 CDs, four LPs and four DVDs, also contains a tour laminate, a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a lyric folder and sheets, and a 120-page hardcover book featuring plenty of previously unseen photos and stories.

The price? Well, it was £150. But Amazon have cut the price to just £88.99. These prices tends not to hang for long, so if you fancy adding the deluxe edition of ...And Justice For All, now's your time.