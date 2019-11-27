Save £120 off these wireless Marshall headphones

Black Friday? More like Black Week! The sales have started already and these Marshall Monitor wireless headphones should be a consideration for any rock fan looking for a new pair of bluetooth over-ears.
Marshall pretty much invented the modern rock sound back in the 60s, working directly with artists like The Who's Pete Townshend or a young Eric Clapton. Since then, their amps and cabs (aka speakers) have been the first port of call for every rock act worth their salt. The logo and black leatherette-with-gold look is iconic.
But they haven't lasted more than 50 years based on looks alone.
These Marshall Monitor over-ears are designed with the same stellar attention to detail as seen in Marshall's stage audio equipment, and they possess impressive sound capabilities: full-bodied, with deep lows, mids that shine and crystal highs. They're comfortable, give you 30 hours of performance and look the bollocks (technical term).
What you get:
- Custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers
- 30+ hours of wireless playtime on a single charge
- Bluetooth aptX technology with a higher bitrate for superb listening
- Wireless listening range of 30 feet
- Ergonomic over-ear construction for superior noise isolation
- collapsible design
- Rugged good looks with heavy-duty cast metal hinges
- Canvas-carrying bag
Marshall Monitor bluetooth headphones: were £220, now £98 at Amazon
Soulful sound performance, big on comfort and with those iconic rock'n'roll good looks, this is a great chance to snap up premium headphones for a much more affordable price. Hell, they sure beat Beats.View Deal