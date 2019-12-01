Save almost 1/3 off these Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones

Search volumes around Bose's QuietComfort 35s show that they are one of the most sought-after pairs of headphones this Cyber Monday.

For good reason too: they've got some of the best noise-cancelling tech in the business, and with the relevant apps installed on your phone, you can even use them to talk to Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant.

Our sister site What Hi-Fi gave them 5/5, calling them, "the smartest pair of headphones around at the moment", offering functionality their rivals simply cannot match.

They're also hot on integration with Google Assistant – handy when you're out and about – and their noise-cancelling abilities are second to none.

Our other experts on TechRadar, meanwhile, commented:

"Bose took the already-excellent QC35 and updated with Google Assistant. The headphone is identical in every way save for the new Google Assistant button. This means you still get the class-leading noise cancellation Bose is known for, good sound quality, and incredible comfort."

So they're great. But what are the best deals? The widget below will show the latest up to date prices…