Bargain Alert: Save 44% on Public Image Limited's The Public Image Is Rotten CD boxset

Black Friday 2019 is approaching faster than a stampeding cow, bringing with it a mad online scramble for deals on everything from cat food to well, cats, probably. For music fans, as well as the usual great offers on vinyl records, headphones, turntables, alcohol and more, Black Friday also offers the perfect opportunity to boost your CD collection.

Amazon are dropping prices on some items ahead of the Big Day, and we've just spotted a real bargain: a box set from post-punk icons Public Image Limited that's massively reduced from yesterday.

The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From The Heart), was released in July 2018. The 5-CD/2-DVD box set features The PiL Singles Collection (1978-2015), B-sides, Rarities and Radio Sessions, 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks, a live show recorded in July 1989 at The Ritz in New York, and Unreleased Mixes and Tracks. Full track listing below.

The DVD includes promo videos as well as footage from BBC programmes Top Of The Pops and Old Grey Whistle Test. There are also two live concert films, including the band's performance at the Tallinn Rock Summer Festival in Estonia in 1988, as well as a show from the Enmore Theatre in Australia, shot during 2013's This is PiL tour.

The set also includes a 72 page book, poster, prints and is packaged in a unique debossed black and gold foil box.

The price has been as high as £80 at Amazon, but the current price of just £28.99 is 44% cheaper than yesterday's £51.94. It's actually currently out of stock, but Amazon will deliver when it's available, and if the price drops further in the meantime their pre-order price guarantee means you'll save even more.

The vinyl version is available at £72.99.

CD1: Public Image Ltd - Singles 1978-2015

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. Memories

4. Flowers of Romance

5. This is Not a Love Song

6. Bad Life

7. Rise

8. Home

9. Seattle

10. The Body

11. Disappointed

12. Warrior

13. Don’t Ask Me

14. Cruel

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Double Trouble

CD2: Public Image Ltd - B-sides, Rarities & Radio Sessions

B-sides

1. The Cowboy Song

2. Half Mix / Megga Mix

3. Another

4. Home is Where the Heart is

5. Blue Water

6. Question Mark

7. Selfish Rubbish

8. USLS1 (mix)

9. Turkey Tits

Rarities

10. Pied Piper

11. Criminal

Radio Sessions

12. Poptones - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

13. Careering - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

14. Chant - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

15. Cruel - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

16. Acid Drops - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

17. Love Hope - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

CD3: Public Image Limited - 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

1. Death Disco (12”)

2. Flowers of Romance (Instrumental)

3. This is Not a Love Song (12”)

4. Rise (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

5. Seattle (US Remix 12”)

6. The Body (US Remix Extended 12”)

7. Disappointed (12”)

8. Happy (US Remix 12”)

9. Warrior (Extended 12” Mix)

10. Lollipop Opera

11. Shoom (from What The World…)

Bonus Tracks

12. Death Disco (Original Monitor Mix)

13. This is Not a Love Song (12” Remix)

CD4: Public Image Ltd - Unreleased Mixes & Tracks

1. Annalisa (“New Mix” - Townhouse 1979)

2. Albatross (“Monitor Mix” 1979)

3. Careering (Live Paris 1980) (Previously Unreleased)

4. Banging The Door (Alternative Mix, Townhouse 1980) (aka The Door)

5. Vampire (Unreleased Track - Townhouse 1981)

6. Nineteen Eighty One (Original Version, Townhouse 1981)

7. Bad Night (Unreleased Track - Park South 1983)

8. Things in E (aka Ease) (Alternative Laswell mix 1985)

9. Can you Feel the Fours (Unreleased Instrumental - Farmhouse 1987)

10. Open and Revolving (Alternative Mix - Farmhouse 1987) (aka Spy Thriller)

11. Kashmir (Unreleased Renovations Mix 1987) (Instrumental)

12. Cajun (Unreleased Bill Laswell Instrumental 1988)

13. Worry (“Ruff Mix” - Advision 1988)

14. Think Tank (“Outtake” - Eldorado 1991)

CD5: Public Image Ltd - Live @ New York Ritz - July 16th 1989

1. Warrior (with intro)

2. Happy

3. This is Not a Love Song

4. Home

5. Round

6. Brave New World

7. Same Old Story

8. The Body

9. Open & Revolving

10. Rise

11. Disappointed

12. Public Image

13. Seattle

14. World Destruction

Public Image Ltd – DVD 1

Promo videos

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. This is Not a Love Song

4. This is Not a Love Song (live in Tokyo)

5. Bad Life

6. Rise

7. Home

8. Seattle

9. The Body (uncensored)

10. Disappointed

11. Warrior

12. Don’t Ask Me

13. Cruel

14. Covered

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Lollipop Opera (unreleased)

19. Double Trouble

20. Bettie Page

21. The One

Tallinn Rock Summer Festival, Estonia August 26th 1988

(intro)

1. Public Image

2. FFF

3. Seattle

4. Home

5. Bags

6. Rise

7. Hard Times

8. Religion

9. Rules & Regulations

10. Angry

11. Open & Revolving

12. Holidays In The Sun

13. The Body

14. World Destruction

Public Image Ltd – DVD 2

BBC TV Performances - Archive

1. Death Disco - BBC, Top of the Pops 1979

2. Poptones - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

3. Careering - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

4. Flowers of Romance - BBC, Top of the Pops 1981

5. Rise - BBC, Top of the Pops 1986

6. Home - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

7. Round - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

8. Disappointed - The Late Show 1989

Sydney, Enmore Theatre, Australia, April 10th 2013

1. Four Enclosed Walls

2. Albatross

3. Deeper Water

4. Memories

5. Reggie Song

6. Disappointed

7. Warrior

8. Flowers of Romance

9. One Drop

10. Death Disco

11. This is Not a Love Song

12. Public Image

13. Out of the Woods

14. Rise

15. Open Up